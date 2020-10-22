Thursday’s Headlines 10/22/20

Could Car Share Become a Part of Transit? ( Streetsblog USA

RTD Will Not Provide Free Rides To Voters On Election Day (CBS4)

Denver’s unique sales tax to fight climate change could be a blueprint for future action nationwide (Colorado Sun)

Contract negotiations between the city and the police union are at an impasse (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 79 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate) .

Amtrak Warns of Layoffs and Project Delays Without Billions in Assistance (The New York Times)

Say Hello to the New and Improved Transit Insights! (TransitCenter)

Will Voters Give Public Transit a Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down? (Governing)

