Thursday’s Headlines 10/22/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • RTD Will Not Provide Free Rides To Voters On Election Day (CBS4)
  • Denver’s unique sales tax to fight climate change could be a blueprint for future action nationwide (Colorado Sun)
  • Contract negotiations between the city and the police union are at an impasse (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 79 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Amtrak Warns of Layoffs and Project Delays Without Billions in Assistance (The New York Times)
  • Say Hello to the New and Improved Transit Insights! (TransitCenter)
  • Will Voters Give Public Transit a Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down? (Governing)

