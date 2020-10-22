Thursday’s Headlines 10/22/20
From Streetsblog
- Could Car Share Become a Part of Transit? (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD Will Not Provide Free Rides To Voters On Election Day (CBS4)
- Denver’s unique sales tax to fight climate change could be a blueprint for future action nationwide (Colorado Sun)
- Contract negotiations between the city and the police union are at an impasse (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 79 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Amtrak Warns of Layoffs and Project Delays Without Billions in Assistance (The New York Times)
- Say Hello to the New and Improved Transit Insights! (TransitCenter)
- Will Voters Give Public Transit a Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down? (Governing)
