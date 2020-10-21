Wednesday’s Headlines 10/21/20

Traffic Violence

Denver Police ask for help identifying persons of interest in deadly scooter hit-and-run (9News)

From Streetsblog

Can This App Tell You If You Live in a ’15 Minute Neighborhood’? (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

CDC recommends those using public transit wear masks for entire trip — even while waiting at station (Denver Channel)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 75 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The Bikeshare Systems Offering Free Rides on Election Day (NextCity)

Bike thefts spike across U.S. as cycling becomes more popular (CBS)

To Lift Up Communities of Color, Fix Public Transit (CityLab)

