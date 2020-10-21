Wednesday’s Headlines 10/21/20
Traffic Violence
- Denver Police ask for help identifying persons of interest in deadly scooter hit-and-run (9News)
From Streetsblog
- Can This App Tell You If You Live in a ’15 Minute Neighborhood’? (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- CDC recommends those using public transit wear masks for entire trip — even while waiting at station (Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 75 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Bikeshare Systems Offering Free Rides on Election Day (NextCity)
- Bike thefts spike across U.S. as cycling becomes more popular (CBS)
- To Lift Up Communities of Color, Fix Public Transit (CityLab)
