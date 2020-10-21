Wednesday’s Headlines 10/21/20

Traffic Violence

  • Denver Police ask for help identifying persons of interest in deadly scooter hit-and-run (9News)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • CDC recommends those using public transit wear masks for entire trip — even while waiting at station (Denver Channel)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 75 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The Bikeshare Systems Offering Free Rides on Election Day (NextCity)
  • Bike thefts spike across U.S. as cycling becomes more popular (CBS)
  • To Lift Up Communities of Color, Fix Public Transit (CityLab)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.