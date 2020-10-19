Monday’s Headlines 10/19/20
From Streetsblog
- Vision Zero Movement Can Learn from Auto Industry (Streetsblog USA)
- (ICYMI) Back on Track: Can this Election Save the RTD Board of Directors? (Streetsblog Denver)
Metro News
- Can New Outdoor Dining Grant Help Restaurants Survive the Winter? (5280)
- Boulder County commissioners invite public’s comments on candidates for upcoming RTD board vacancy (Longmont Times-Call)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 49 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 109 (Unhealthy).
- And here’s a bit more context on those numbers from Denverite
Centennial State & Beyond
- The future of public transportation in the US depends on who wins the election (CNN)
- Like It or Not, the Suburbs Are Changing (The New York Times)
- ‘Zoom towns’ are exploding in the West (Fast Company)
