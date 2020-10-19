Monday’s Headlines 10/19/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Can New Outdoor Dining Grant Help Restaurants Survive the Winter? (5280)
  • Boulder County commissioners invite public’s comments on candidates for upcoming RTD board vacancy (Longmont Times-Call)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 49 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 109 (Unhealthy).
    • And here’s a bit more context on those numbers from Denverite

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The future of public transportation in the US depends on who wins the election (CNN)
  • Like It or Not, the Suburbs Are Changing (The New York Times)
  • ‘Zoom towns’ are exploding in the West (Fast Company)

