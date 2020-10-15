Thursday’s Headlines 10/15/20

Traffic Violence

These five Denver roads are Colorado’s deadliest (Fox31)

Driver sentenced to 72 years for Denver hit-and-run that killed 2 (9News)

From Streetsblog

Proof: Bike Paths are Good for the Local Economy (Streetsblog USA)

Federal Transportation Policy Is an Obstacle to Achieving Vision Zero (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

A vigil in the heart of Denver is supposed to draw attention to homelessness — and to possible solutions (Denverite)

Colorado Wants To Help Restaurants Be Innovative, Find Ways To Serve Diners Outdoors This Winter (CBS4)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 44 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Portland wants to ‘prescribe a bike’ to Black Portlanders with chronic diseases (Oregon Live)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.