Thursday’s Headlines 10/15/20

Traffic Violence

  • These five Denver roads are Colorado’s deadliest (Fox31)
  • Driver sentenced to 72 years for Denver hit-and-run that killed 2 (9News)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • A vigil in the heart of Denver is supposed to draw attention to homelessness — and to possible solutions (Denverite)
  • Colorado Wants To Help Restaurants Be Innovative, Find Ways To Serve Diners Outdoors This Winter (CBS4)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Portland wants to ‘prescribe a bike’ to Black Portlanders with chronic diseases (Oregon Live)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.