Thursday’s Headlines 10/15/20
Traffic Violence
- These five Denver roads are Colorado’s deadliest (Fox31)
- Driver sentenced to 72 years for Denver hit-and-run that killed 2 (9News)
From Streetsblog
- Proof: Bike Paths are Good for the Local Economy (Streetsblog USA)
- Federal Transportation Policy Is an Obstacle to Achieving Vision Zero (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- A vigil in the heart of Denver is supposed to draw attention to homelessness — and to possible solutions (Denverite)
- Colorado Wants To Help Restaurants Be Innovative, Find Ways To Serve Diners Outdoors This Winter (CBS4)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 53 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Portland wants to ‘prescribe a bike’ to Black Portlanders with chronic diseases (Oregon Live)
