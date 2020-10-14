Wednesday’s Headlines 10/14/20

Traffic Violence

Remembering Tim Campbell With a “Ghost Wheelchair” (Westword)

From Streetsblog

Worst Practices: How Urban Planning Fails Vision Zero (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD labor group to hold candidate forum for board of directors (CO Politics)

Denver City Council may consider an owner-opposed landmark designation in the Speer neighborhood (Denverite)

Lime is Offering Free Rides on Election Day 2020 (303 Magazine)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 45 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Pop-Up Bike Lanes and the Fight Over Berlin’s Streets (CityLab)

Air pollution particles in young brains linked to Alzheimer’s damage (The Guardian)

