Wednesday’s Headlines 10/14/20
Traffic Violence
- Remembering Tim Campbell With a “Ghost Wheelchair” (Westword)
From Streetsblog
- Worst Practices: How Urban Planning Fails Vision Zero (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD labor group to hold candidate forum for board of directors (CO Politics)
- Denver City Council may consider an owner-opposed landmark designation in the Speer neighborhood (Denverite)
- Lime is Offering Free Rides on Election Day 2020 (303 Magazine)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Pop-Up Bike Lanes and the Fight Over Berlin’s Streets (CityLab)
- Air pollution particles in young brains linked to Alzheimer’s damage (The Guardian)
Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month