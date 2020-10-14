Wednesday’s Headlines 10/14/20

Traffic Violence

  • Remembering Tim Campbell With a “Ghost Wheelchair” (Westword)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • RTD labor group to hold candidate forum for board of directors (CO Politics)
  • Denver City Council may consider an owner-opposed landmark designation in the Speer neighborhood (Denverite)
  • Lime is Offering Free Rides on Election Day 2020 (303 Magazine)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 45 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 58 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Pop-Up Bike Lanes and the Fight Over Berlin’s Streets (CityLab)
  • Air pollution particles in young brains linked to Alzheimer’s damage (The Guardian)

