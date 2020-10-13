Tuesday’s Headlines 10/13/20

Traffic Violence

Serious crash closed eastbound I-70 at Central Park Boulevard in Denver for several hours Tuesday morning (The Denver Channel)

From Streetsblog

Best Practices: Vision Zero Lessons from London’s Congestion Pricing (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Lots of new faces possible on RTD board as it faces crises over money, mission (Denver Post)

Restaurants Get Creative With Heated Outdoor Dining Options (Westword)

Denver OKs zoning change that frees up land for managed homeless campsites (CO Politics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 44 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 76 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Public Infrastructure is Important (The Atlantic)

