Tuesday’s Headlines 10/13/20
Traffic Violence
- Serious crash closed eastbound I-70 at Central Park Boulevard in Denver for several hours Tuesday morning (The Denver Channel)
From Streetsblog
- Best Practices: Vision Zero Lessons from London’s Congestion Pricing (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Lots of new faces possible on RTD board as it faces crises over money, mission (Denver Post)
- Restaurants Get Creative With Heated Outdoor Dining Options (Westword)
- Denver OKs zoning change that frees up land for managed homeless campsites (CO Politics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 76 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Public Infrastructure is Important (The Atlantic)
