Tuesday’s Headlines 10/13/20

Traffic Violence 

  • Serious crash closed eastbound I-70 at Central Park Boulevard in Denver for several hours Tuesday morning (The Denver Channel)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Lots of new faces possible on RTD board as it faces crises over money, mission (Denver Post)
  • Restaurants Get Creative With Heated Outdoor Dining Options (Westword)
  • Denver OKs zoning change that frees up land for managed homeless campsites (CO Politics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 44 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 76 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

