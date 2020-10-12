Monday’s Headlines 10/12/20
Traffic Violence
- 1 Hospitalized After Driver
CarCrashes Into Caribou Coffee Shop (CBS4)
From Streetsblog
- Exactly How Far U.S. Street Safety Has Fallen Behind Europe, in Three Bombshell Charts (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Car-free parks in Denver may be COVID-19 legacy (COPolitics)
- Colorado Voter’s Guide For The 2020 RTD Board Of Directors (CPR)
- Denver Issue 2A: Climate sales tax (Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 73 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 89 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Struggle for the Urban Soundscape (The Atlantic)
- Coronavirus Service Cuts For Amtrak Trains Are Hurting The Local Economy And Traditions In Southern Colorado (CPR)
