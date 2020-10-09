Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 10/9/20
Traffic Violence
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report – three more killed on Denver streets in 2020
From Streetsblog
- Understanding the Denver Bikelash – (Streetsblog Denver)
- Study: Transit Is Failing Non-White Night Shift Workers (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Disband the RTD board of directors (Denver Post)
- The Denver metro has seen more air pollution this year than any year in the last decade (Denverite)
- There’s an indefinite detour on the South Platte Trail by Vanderbilt Park (Denverite)
- Mayor Hancock Appoints Longtime Denver Firefighter as New Chief (Westword)
- This seems like a good time to remind you that Fire Department policies are active impediments to safe streets
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 112 (Unhealthy). Yesterday’s max: 131 (Unhealthy).
