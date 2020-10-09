Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 10/9/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Disband the RTD board of directors (Denver Post)
  • The Denver metro has seen more air pollution this year than any year in the last decade (Denverite)
  • There’s an indefinite detour on the South Platte Trail by Vanderbilt Park (Denverite)
  • Mayor Hancock Appoints Longtime Denver Firefighter as New Chief (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 112 (Unhealthy). Yesterday’s max: 131 (Unhealthy).

