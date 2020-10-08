Thursday’s Headlines 10/8/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver Issue 2D: Department of Transportation and Infrastructure advisory board (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 124 (Unhealthy). Yesterday’s max: 143 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Colorado Attorney General And Environmental Advocates Want To Hit The Brakes On Federal Rollback Of Car Emissions Standards (CPR)
  • Where the 2020 Election Is a Referendum on Public Transit (CityLab)
  • Delivery workers and e-bikes are a perfect combination: This program is putting them together (Fast Company)
  • What would a city designed by women look like? (Financial Times)

