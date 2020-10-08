Thursday’s Headlines 10/8/20
From Streetsblog
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver Issue 2D: Department of Transportation and Infrastructure advisory board (Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 124 (Unhealthy). Yesterday’s max: 143 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Colorado Attorney General And Environmental Advocates Want To Hit The Brakes On Federal Rollback Of Car Emissions Standards (CPR)
- Where the 2020 Election Is a Referendum on Public Transit (CityLab)
- Delivery workers and e-bikes are a perfect combination: This program is putting them together (Fast Company)
- What would a city designed by women look like? (Financial Times)
