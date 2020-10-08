Thursday’s Headlines 10/8/20

Metro News

Denver Issue 2D: Department of Transportation and Infrastructure advisory board (Denver Post)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 124 (Unhealthy) . Yesterday’s max: 143 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Colorado Attorney General And Environmental Advocates Want To Hit The Brakes On Federal Rollback Of Car Emissions Standards (CPR)

Where the 2020 Election Is a Referendum on Public Transit (CityLab)

Delivery workers and e-bikes are a perfect combination: This program is putting them together (Fast Company)

What would a city designed by women look like? (Financial Times)

