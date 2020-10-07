Wednesday’s Headlines 10/7/20
Traffic Violence
- ‘Ghost Wheelchair’ honors Denver man killed on West Colfax (Fox31)
From Streetsblog
- Trump Admin Rejects Transit Mask Mandate, Endangering Transport — Again (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Here’s What Denver Residents Will Be Voting On This Election (Westword)
- Students petition for reactivation of RTD passes (Met Media)
- RTD Board Elections
- Not sure which district is yours? Check out the map
- RTD Director District A Candidate Q&A (Denver Post)
- RTD Director District B candidate Q&A (Denver Post)
- RTD Director District D candidate Q&A (Denver Post)
- RTD Director District E candidate Q&A (Denver Post)
- RTD Director District F candidate Q&A (Denver Post)
- RTD Director District G candidate Q&A (Denver Post)
- RTD Director District H candidate Q&A (Denver Post)
- RTD Director District M candidate Q&A (Denver Post)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 78 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 87 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Why Women Are Biking in Record Numbers (The New York Times)
- The Secret to Year-Round Streeteries? What Greenhouses Can Teach Us (Curbed)
