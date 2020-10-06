Tuesday’s Headlines 10/6/20
Traffic Violence
- Ghost Wheelchair Honors Life Lost, Calls Attention To Stretch Of Colfax Avenue (CBS4)
From Streetsblog
- Why A New Michigan Law Has Non-Drivers Buying Car Insurance (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Santa Fe Drive Project Aims To Make Area More Pedestrian-Friendly (CBS4)
- This Week, You Can Tell RTD What You Think Of Its Pandemic 2.0 Service Plan (CPR)
- As Cold Weather Arrives, Restaurants Consider How To Keep Up Outdoor Dining (CPR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 84 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 78 (Moderate).
