Tuesday’s Headlines 10/6/20

Traffic Violence

Ghost Wheelchair Honors Life Lost, Calls Attention To Stretch Of Colfax Avenue (CBS4)

From Streetsblog

Why A New Michigan Law Has Non-Drivers Buying Car Insurance (Streetsblog USA)

Metro News

Santa Fe Drive Project Aims To Make Area More Pedestrian-Friendly (CBS4)

This Week, You Can Tell RTD What You Think Of Its Pandemic 2.0 Service Plan (CPR)

As Cold Weather Arrives, Restaurants Consider How To Keep Up Outdoor Dining (CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 84 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 78 (Moderate) .

