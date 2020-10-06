Tuesday’s Headlines 10/6/20

Traffic Violence

  • Ghost Wheelchair Honors Life Lost, Calls Attention To Stretch Of Colfax Avenue (CBS4)

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • Santa Fe Drive Project Aims To Make Area More Pedestrian-Friendly (CBS4)
  • This Week, You Can Tell RTD What You Think Of Its Pandemic 2.0 Service Plan (CPR)
  • As Cold Weather Arrives, Restaurants Consider How To Keep Up Outdoor Dining (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 84 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 78 (Moderate).

