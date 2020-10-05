Monday’s Headlines 10/5/20

From Streetsblog

Study: We Can’t Fix Transportation-Related Climate Emissions With EVs Alone (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver’s 2020 ballot measures: The one about community oversight for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (Denverite)

Wonder what sanctioned camping is all about? Check out a demonstration in Capitol Hill (Denverite)

How Do You See Colorado? Two Contests Want to Know. (Westword)

Route 40 Hits a Bump in the Road on Colfax Avenue (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

How to redesign a neighborhood for zero emissions (Fast Company)

Covid-19 Is Not The ‘Death Of The City’ – It’s The Rise Of The Neighborhood Center (Forbes)

