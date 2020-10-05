Monday’s Headlines 10/5/20
From Streetsblog
- Study: We Can’t Fix Transportation-Related Climate Emissions With EVs Alone (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Denver’s 2020 ballot measures: The one about community oversight for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (Denverite)
- Wonder what sanctioned camping is all about? Check out a demonstration in Capitol Hill (Denverite)
- How Do You See Colorado? Two Contests Want to Know. (Westword)
- Route 40 Hits a Bump in the Road on Colfax Avenue (Westword)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- How to redesign a neighborhood for zero emissions (Fast Company)
- Covid-19 Is Not The ‘Death Of The City’ – It’s The Rise Of The Neighborhood Center (Forbes)
