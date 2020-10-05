Monday’s Headlines 10/5/20

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • Denver’s 2020 ballot measures: The one about community oversight for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (Denverite)
  • Wonder what sanctioned camping is all about? Check out a demonstration in Capitol Hill (Denverite)
  • How Do You See Colorado? Two Contests Want to Know. (Westword)
  • Route 40 Hits a Bump in the Road on Colfax Avenue (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 61 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • How to redesign a neighborhood for zero emissions (Fast Company)
  • Covid-19 Is Not The ‘Death Of The City’ – It’s The Rise Of The Neighborhood Center (Forbes)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month