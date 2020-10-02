Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

  • Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here.
  • Road Fatality Rates Reach Highest Level in 15 Years (Streetsblog USA)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

 Metro News

  • Greyhound Bus Terminal Moves To Union Station (CBS4)
  • Denver’s 2020 ballot measures: The one about letting city council hire outside help without the mayor’s blessing (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 130 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Uber Self-Driving Car Death Ruling Sets a Scary Precedent (NextCity)
  • We’re In An Electric Bike Spike (TreeHugger)

We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.