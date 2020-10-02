Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
- Road Fatality Rates Reach Highest Level in 15 Years (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Greyhound Bus Terminal Moves To Union Station (CBS4)
- Denver’s 2020 ballot measures: The one about letting city council hire outside help without the mayor’s blessing (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 56 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 130 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Uber Self-Driving Car Death Ruling Sets a Scary Precedent (NextCity)
- We’re In An Electric Bike Spike (TreeHugger)
