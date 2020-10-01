Thursday’s Headlines 10/1/20
From Streetsblog
- Advocates to Chao: First ‘Pedestrian Safety Month’ Must Be More Than Just A Press Release (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- No Winter Park Ski Train Or CDOT Snowstang Buses This Season, Thanks To The Coronavirus (CPR)
- RTD finalizes contract with new CEO as union requests state funding to avert layoffs (COPolitics)
- For Workers Dependent On Transit, RTD Service Cuts Are Making An Already Difficult Economic Situation Even More Challenging (CPR)
- Rezoning measure would allow ADUs across northwest Denver neighborhood (BusinessDen)
- Denver’s 2020 ballot measures: The one about climate change (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 85 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 133 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Polis Laid Out A ‘Roadmap’ To Meet Colorado’s Climate Goals. Not All Environmental Groups Are Happy (CPR)
- Bicycle retailers are seeing unprecedented sales. But the supply chain is tight and new bikes are hard to find. (CO Sun)
