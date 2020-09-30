Wednesday’s Headlines 9/30/20
From Streetsblog
- Report: Three Million People Could Lose Transit Access Soon (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Study: Nearly 100,000 in Denver could be impacted by pandemic transit cuts (9News)
- RTD Board Approves $315,000 Contract For New Leader, who simultaneously agrees to take a pay cut (CPR, Denver Post)
- Denver’s expanded outdoor dining program will be extended through fall of 2021 (Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 97 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Seattle forces Uber and Lyft to pay their employees like…employees (The New York Times)
