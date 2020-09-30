Wednesday’s Headlines 9/30/20

From Streetsblog

Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here .

Report: Three Million People Could Lose Transit Access Soon (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Study: Nearly 100,000 in Denver could be impacted by pandemic transit cuts (9News)

RTD Board Approves $315,000 Contract For New Leader, who simultaneously agrees to take a pay cut (CPR, Denver Post)

Denver’s expanded outdoor dining program will be extended through fall of 2021 (Denver Channel)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 97 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Seattle forces Uber and Lyft to pay their employees like…employees (The New York Times)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month