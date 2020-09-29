Tuesday’s Headlines 9/29/20

From Streetsblog

Why Your City Doesn’t Map Its Worst Car Crashes (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver to transform Santa Fe Drive into a ‘safer street’ (9News, CBS4)

Lyft expands services in Denver to offer car rentals (Denver Post)

RTD proposing $315K salary for new CEO amid talks of cuts, board member says (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 39 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 66 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

CDOT seeks public input on new Southern Colorado bus route (COPolitics)

The pandemic created a biking explosion. How can cities make it permanent? (Fast Company)

