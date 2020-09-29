Tuesday’s Headlines 9/29/20

From Streetsblog

  • Why Your City Doesn’t Map Its Worst Car Crashes (Streetsblog USA)
 Metro News

  • Denver to transform Santa Fe Drive into a ‘safer street’ (9News, CBS4)
  • Lyft expands services in Denver to offer car rentals (Denver Post)
  • RTD proposing $315K salary for new CEO amid talks of cuts, board member says (9News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 39 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 66 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • CDOT seeks public input on new Southern Colorado bus route (COPolitics)
  • The pandemic created a biking explosion. How can cities make it permanent? (Fast Company)

