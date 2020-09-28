Monday’s Headlines 9/28/20
Traffic Violence
- Driver Who Hit Protester Bragged in 2017 About Doing the Same Thing (Westword)
- It’s not just in Denver, either: [Drivers of] 2 vehicles hit protesters in Los Angeles as protests continue (ABC News)
From Streetsblog
- D.C. Shows What To Do When Your Vision Zero Plan Is Failing (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- New RTD leader’s proposed contract sets $315,000 salary, board member says (Denver Post)
- Service resumes on all RTD commuter lines after system outage (Denver Channel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 35 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 134 (Unhealthy)
Centennial State & Beyond
- CDOT: Second set of Revitalizing Main Street Grants awarded (Fort Morgan Times)
- It’s Been a Booming Year for Colorado’s New and Used Bike Market (5280)
- Why these blue-wheeled bikes are taking Europe by storm (Fast Company)
- Why we’re still years away from having self-driving cars (VOX/Recode)
