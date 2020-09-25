Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 9/25/20

Traffic Violence

Weekly Traffic Violence Report

When a Driver Hits a Protester, Truth and Rumors Collide (Westword)

From Streetsblog

Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here .

Top Highway Safety Org Recommends Reform in Traffic Policing; Activists Say We Need Abolition (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

The city is taking steps to keep (some) parks (mostly) car-free long after the pandemic is gone (Denverite)

New Employees Claim RTD ‘Ripped Them Off,’ Didn’t Follow Through On $2,000 Signing Bonus (CBS4)

Bike To Wherever Celebrates Cycling During COVID (CBS4)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Southwest Chief gets more funding to rehab southern Colorado rail lines (Pueblo Chieftain)

State officials: Front Range air pollutant down due to COVID-19, hoping to continue the trend (COPolitics)

We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.