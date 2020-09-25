Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 9/25/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

  • Top Highway Safety Org Recommends Reform in Traffic Policing; Activists Say We Need Abolition (Streetsblog USA)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

 Metro News

  • The city is taking steps to keep (some) parks (mostly) car-free long after the pandemic is gone (Denverite)
  • New Employees Claim RTD ‘Ripped Them Off,’ Didn’t Follow Through On $2,000 Signing Bonus (CBS4)
  • Bike To Wherever Celebrates Cycling During COVID (CBS4)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Southwest Chief gets more funding to rehab southern Colorado rail lines (Pueblo Chieftain)
  • State officials: Front Range air pollutant down due to COVID-19, hoping to continue the trend (COPolitics)

