Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 9/25/20
Traffic Violence
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report
- When a Driver Hits a Protester, Truth and Rumors Collide (Westword)
From Streetsblog
- Top Highway Safety Org Recommends Reform in Traffic Policing; Activists Say We Need Abolition (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- The city is taking steps to keep (some) parks (mostly) car-free long after the pandemic is gone (Denverite)
- New Employees Claim RTD ‘Ripped Them Off,’ Didn’t Follow Through On $2,000 Signing Bonus (CBS4)
- Bike To Wherever Celebrates Cycling During COVID (CBS4)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Southwest Chief gets more funding to rehab southern Colorado rail lines (Pueblo Chieftain)
- State officials: Front Range air pollutant down due to COVID-19, hoping to continue the trend (COPolitics)
