Wednesday’s Headlines 9/23/20

From Streetsblog

  • Winter Is Coming: Four Ways To Keep Snowy Cities Moving During the Pandemic (Streetsblog USA)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

  • RTD Drivers Protest Cutbacks In Service, Staff (CBS4)
  • RTD’s Planned Pandemic-Era Revamp Would Be A Pain To Some, A Life-Saver To Others (CPR)
  • Denver City Council Approves Carsharing Contract At DIA (CBS4)
  • Denver police officers face federal lawsuit after f-word arrest near the 16th Street Mall (Denverite)
  • CRUSH Walls Adds More than 50 Murals to RiNo This Year (303 Magazine)
    • Including one by Lindee Zimmer that enlisted local families, including kids (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 69 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

