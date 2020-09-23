Wednesday’s Headlines 9/23/20

From Streetsblog

Winter Is Coming: Four Ways To Keep Snowy Cities Moving During the Pandemic (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD Drivers Protest Cutbacks In Service, Staff (CBS4)

RTD’s Planned Pandemic-Era Revamp Would Be A Pain To Some, A Life-Saver To Others (CPR)

Denver City Council Approves Carsharing Contract At DIA (CBS4)

Denver police officers face federal lawsuit after f-word arrest near the 16th Street Mall (Denverite)

CRUSH Walls Adds More than 50 Murals to RiNo This Year (303 Magazine) Including one by Lindee Zimmer that enlisted local families, including kids (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 69 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Is It Safe to Exercise if the Air Is Hazy With Wildfire Smoke? (The New York Times)

