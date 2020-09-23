Wednesday’s Headlines 9/23/20
From Streetsblog
- Winter Is Coming: Four Ways To Keep Snowy Cities Moving During the Pandemic (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD Drivers Protest Cutbacks In Service, Staff (CBS4)
- RTD’s Planned Pandemic-Era Revamp Would Be A Pain To Some, A Life-Saver To Others (CPR)
- Denver City Council Approves Carsharing Contract At DIA (CBS4)
- Denver police officers face federal lawsuit after f-word arrest near the 16th Street Mall (Denverite)
- CRUSH Walls Adds More than 50 Murals to RiNo This Year (303 Magazine)
- Including one by Lindee Zimmer that enlisted local families, including kids (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 58 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 69 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Is It Safe to Exercise if the Air Is Hazy With Wildfire Smoke? (The New York Times)
