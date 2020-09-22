Tuesday’s Headlines 9/22/20
From Streetsblog
- ‘Heat Vision’ Traffic Lights Can Save Lives (Streetsblog USA)
- Op-Ed: Middle America Won’t Survive Losing Amtrak to COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- RTD and contractors start trial in $111 million case over commuter rail crossing problems (Denver Post)
- Bike to Wherever week replaces Bike To Work Day in Colorado this year (Fox31)
- Everything we know — and don’t — about the claim that a Denver police officer violated a protester with a baton (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 65 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 96 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Missing Piece of the Vision Zero Puzzle: Designing City Streets for Freight (NextCity)
