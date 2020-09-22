Tuesday’s Headlines 9/22/20

From Streetsblog

  • ‘Heat Vision’ Traffic Lights Can Save Lives (Streetsblog USA)
  • Op-Ed: Middle America Won’t Survive Losing Amtrak to COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News

  • RTD and contractors start trial in $111 million case over commuter rail crossing problems (Denver Post)
  • Bike to Wherever week replaces Bike To Work Day in Colorado this year (Fox31)
  • Everything we know — and don’t — about the claim that a Denver police officer violated a protester with a baton (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 65 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 96 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The Missing Piece of the Vision Zero Puzzle: Designing City Streets for Freight (NextCity)

