Monday’s Headlines 9/21/20

Traffic Violence

Man Dies After Being Hit By [Driver of a] Car on Federal Blvd (CBS4)

From Streetsblog

This Tech Could Stop Drivers from Double-Parking and Blocking Bike Lanes (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD Makes Plans For More Buses Where People Are Still Riding — And Cuts Where They Are Not (CPR)

How Denver restaurants are preparing for outdoor dining in colder weather (9News)

Security Will Look Different On RTD’s N Line When It Opens This Week (CPR)

There’s CRUSH Walls, and then there’s the informal street art that happens nearby (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 83 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 101 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The Age of Electric Cars Is Dawning Ahead of Schedule (The New York Times)

