Monday’s Headlines 9/21/20
Traffic Violence
- Man Dies After Being Hit By [Driver of a] Car on Federal Blvd (CBS4)
From Streetsblog
- Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here.
- This Tech Could Stop Drivers from Double-Parking and Blocking Bike Lanes (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD Makes Plans For More Buses Where People Are Still Riding — And Cuts Where They Are Not (CPR)
- How Denver restaurants are preparing for outdoor dining in colder weather (9News)
- Security Will Look Different On RTD’s N Line When It Opens This Week (CPR)
- There’s CRUSH Walls, and then there’s the informal street art that happens nearby (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 83 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 101 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Age of Electric Cars Is Dawning Ahead of Schedule (The New York Times)
Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month