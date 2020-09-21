Monday’s Headlines 9/21/20

Traffic Violence

  • Man Dies After Being Hit By [Driver of a] Car on Federal Blvd (CBS4)

From Streetsblog

  • Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here.
  • This Tech Could Stop Drivers from Double-Parking and Blocking Bike Lanes (Streetsblog USA)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

  • RTD Makes Plans For More Buses Where People Are Still Riding — And Cuts Where They Are Not (CPR)
  • How Denver restaurants are preparing for outdoor dining in colder weather (9News)
  • Security Will Look Different On RTD’s N Line When It Opens This Week (CPR)
  • There’s CRUSH Walls, and then there’s the informal street art that happens nearby (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 83 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 101 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

