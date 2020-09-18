Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 9/18/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • This weekend, an “Independents Day” event on Colfax celebrates the street’s resilience (Denverite)
  • Opening of N-Line to Denver’s north suburbs a rare “bright spot” for COVID-battered transit sector (Denver Post, Denver Channel)
    • And security on the N Line is going to look different (CPR)
  • People with garages and driveways are upset because they can’t park on the street as well (Denver Channel)
  • Old Denver Zoning Code Haunting Group Living Amendment Proposal (Westword)
  • CDOT makes grants to support Boulder shared street initiatives (Daily Camera)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 120 (Unhealthy). Yesterday’s max: 153 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • How Cities Can Reclaim Their Streets From SUVs (CityLab)
  • Pick Up the Tempo: Lessons From Oakland’s 20-Year BRT Saga (TransitCenter)

