Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 9/18/20
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
- Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here.
Metro News
- This weekend, an “Independents Day” event on Colfax celebrates the street’s resilience (Denverite)
- Opening of N-Line to Denver’s north suburbs a rare “bright spot” for COVID-battered transit sector (Denver Post, Denver Channel)
- And security on the N Line is going to look different (CPR)
- People with garages and driveways are upset because they can’t park on the street as well (Denver Channel)
- Old Denver Zoning Code Haunting Group Living Amendment Proposal (Westword)
- CDOT makes grants to support Boulder shared street initiatives (Daily Camera)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 120 (Unhealthy). Yesterday’s max: 153 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- How Cities Can Reclaim Their Streets From SUVs (CityLab)
- Pick Up the Tempo: Lessons From Oakland’s 20-Year BRT Saga (TransitCenter)
