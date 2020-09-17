Thursday’s Headlines 9/17/20
From Streetsblog
- OPINION: Anti-Racism Ads Can’t Hide the Ugly Reality Behind Uber (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Will The Boulder RTD Train Ever Roll Into The Station? Here’s What We Know (CPR)
- Nonprofit helping cyclists learn how to ride bikes safely in urban areas (Denver Channel)
- NIMBYism is complicating search for Denver’s first managed homeless camp (9News)
- Granny flats get a preliminary OK in the Chaffee Park neighborhood (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 152 (Unhealthy). Yesterday’s max: 142 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- You Still Have Time to Pedal Up a Car-Free Mt. Evans (5280)
- What We Actually Know About How Americans Are Moving During Covid (CityLab)
