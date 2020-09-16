Wednesday’s Headlines 9/16/20

From Streetsblog

Why the S.D. Attorney General Will Probably Get Away With Killing A Pedestrian (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD Board Eyes Big Pay Cuts For Top Executives (CPR, Denver Post)

The city’s 2021 spending plan is filled with cuts to bridge an estimated $190 million gap (Denverite, Westword)

Blair-Caldwell plaza no longer under consideration for Denver’s first sanctioned camp for people experiencing homelessness (Denverite, BusinessDen)

All aboard: Commuter rail service downtown to debut (Northglenn-Thornton Sentinel)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 68 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Study: E-Bike Users Leave Their Cars at Home More Often (NextCity)

