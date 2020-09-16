Wednesday’s Headlines 9/16/20
From Streetsblog
- Why the S.D. Attorney General Will Probably Get Away With Killing A Pedestrian (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD Board Eyes Big Pay Cuts For Top Executives (CPR, Denver Post)
- The city’s 2021 spending plan is filled with cuts to bridge an estimated $190 million gap (Denverite, Westword)
- Blair-Caldwell plaza no longer under consideration for Denver’s first sanctioned camp for people experiencing homelessness (Denverite, BusinessDen)
- All aboard: Commuter rail service downtown to debut (Northglenn-Thornton Sentinel)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 68 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Study: E-Bike Users Leave Their Cars at Home More Often (NextCity)
