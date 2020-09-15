Tuesday’s Headlines 9/15/20

Traffic Violence

  • Shared streets advocate hit and killed while crossing Colfax; why was the driver was released from the scene? (9News)

From Streetsblog

  • The Other Type of Car Pollution That Harms Us All (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News

  • Denver City Council rejects 2-year contract with police union (Denverite, CBS4)
  • Five Points Neighborhood Wants Conversation About Possible Homeless Campsite Location (CBS4)
  • Murals Are Hot in Denver, but Is Cultural History Taking a Hit? (Westword)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 43 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • CDOT: Deadly crashes on the rise despite reduced traffic from pandemic (KKTV)

