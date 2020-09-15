Tuesday’s Headlines 9/15/20

Traffic Violence

Shared streets advocate hit and killed while crossing Colfax; why was the driver was released from the scene? (9News)

From Streetsblog

Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here .

The Other Type of Car Pollution That Harms Us All (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver City Council rejects 2-year contract with police union (Denverite, CBS4)

Five Points Neighborhood Wants Conversation About Possible Homeless Campsite Location (CBS4)

Murals Are Hot in Denver, but Is Cultural History Taking a Hit? (Westword)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 43 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

CDOT: Deadly crashes on the rise despite reduced traffic from pandemic (KKTV)

We can’t do this work without your help. Give $5 per month.