Thursday’s Headlines 9/3/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • RTD Board Signals Intention To Crack Into Boulder Train Savings Account (CPR)
  • Lincoln Park could become Denver’s first historic cultural district recognizing Chicano history (Denverite)
  • Restaurants that have relied on expanded patio space brace for winter temperatures (9News)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 37 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 93 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • A Bike Violation Brings on a Police Shooting of a Black Man (CityLab)
  • Colorado’s Roads Are Emptier, But Deadlier So Far This Year (CPR)
  • Amtrak Will Furlough Over 2,000 Workers Because of the Coronavirus (The New York Times)

