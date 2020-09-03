Thursday’s Headlines 9/3/20
From Streetsblog
- Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here.
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD Board Signals Intention To Crack Into Boulder Train Savings Account (CPR)
- Lincoln Park could become Denver’s first historic cultural district recognizing Chicano history (Denverite)
- Restaurants that have relied on expanded patio space brace for winter temperatures (9News)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 37 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 93 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- A Bike Violation Brings on a Police Shooting of a Black Man (CityLab)
- Colorado’s Roads Are Emptier, But Deadlier So Far This Year (CPR)
- Amtrak Will Furlough Over 2,000 Workers Because of the Coronavirus (The New York Times)
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.