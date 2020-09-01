Tuesday’s Headlines 9/1/20

From Streetsblog

Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here .

Despite Months of Protests, NHTSA Still Thinks Cops Can Make Cyclists and Peds Safer (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Downtown Denver is starving for people. When will they come back? (Colorado Sun)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 47 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Public Transit and the Postal Service Have the Same Problem (CityLab)

Figuring out school buses is just as complicated as reopening Colorado classrooms (Colorado Sun/Chalkbeat)

Front Range passenger rail could attract up to 3 million riders annually, model suggests (COPolitics)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.