Tuesday’s Headlines 9/1/20
From Streetsblog
- Inform the movement to improve walking, biking, and transit by becoming a Streetsblog Denver Intern. Apply here.
- Despite Months of Protests, NHTSA Still Thinks Cops Can Make Cyclists and Peds Safer (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Downtown Denver is starving for people. When will they come back? (Colorado Sun)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 67 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Public Transit and the Postal Service Have the Same Problem (CityLab)
- Figuring out school buses is just as complicated as reopening Colorado classrooms (Colorado Sun/Chalkbeat)
- Front Range passenger rail could attract up to 3 million riders annually, model suggests (COPolitics)
Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.