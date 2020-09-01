Tuesday’s Headlines 9/1/20

From Streetsblog

  • Despite Months of Protests, NHTSA Still Thinks Cops Can Make Cyclists and Peds Safer (Streetsblog USA)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Public Transit and the Postal Service Have the Same Problem (CityLab)
  • Figuring out school buses is just as complicated as reopening Colorado classrooms (Colorado Sun/Chalkbeat)
  • Front Range passenger rail could attract up to 3 million riders annually, model suggests (COPolitics)

