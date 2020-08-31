Monday’s Headlines 8/31/20

Traffic Violence

  • One dead after two-car crash in Highland neighborhood Friday night (Denver Post)
  • Man Who Killed Cyclist Chuck Vogel In Hit & Run Sentenced To Maximum 18 Years (CBS4)
  • Federal Boulevard lane closures will continue through September (9News)

Metro News

  • RTD’s new chief faces big challenges at cash-strapped transit agency (Denver Post)
  • Hundreds Of Bicyclists Ride In Denver To Continue Protest Against Police Brutality (CBS4)
  • Denver Solidarity Ride spread message in a very Colorado way (Fox31)
  • How to keep tabs on Denver air quality and figure out when to maybe stay inside (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 37 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

