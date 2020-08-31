Monday’s Headlines 8/31/20
Traffic Violence
- One dead after two-car crash in Highland neighborhood Friday night (Denver Post)
- Man Who Killed Cyclist Chuck Vogel In Hit & Run Sentenced To Maximum 18 Years (CBS4)
- Federal Boulevard lane closures will continue through September (9News)
From Streetsblog
- Micromobility Trips Explode 60 Percent In One Year — But Bikeshares Lag (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD’s new chief faces big challenges at cash-strapped transit agency (Denver Post)
- Hundreds Of Bicyclists Ride In Denver To Continue Protest Against Police Brutality (CBS4)
- Denver Solidarity Ride spread message in a very Colorado way (Fox31)
- How to keep tabs on Denver air quality and figure out when to maybe stay inside (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 37 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 64 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Yikes: Humans Take a Step Closer to ‘Flying Cars’ (The New York Times)
