Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report 8/28/20
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
- The Real Reason Buses Were Losing Riders Even Before COVID-19 (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- Once vilified by police and city officials, Denver’s cruising culture is strong as ever through Armando Geneyro’s lens (Denverite)
- Here’s a free driving tour of Denver’s murals, curated by street artist Sandra Fettingis (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 54 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 118 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- CDOT to add bustang line from Pueblo to Trinidad (KOAA)
- U.S. Scooter Ridership Surged in 2019. Now What? (CityLab)
