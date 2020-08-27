Thursday’s Headlines 8/27/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Shared streets and car-free parks will remain at least through the fall (Denverite)
  • Bicyclists, restaurants want to see street closures last longer than summer (The Denver Channel)
  • Denver Weather: This August Continues To Crush Heat Records (CBS4Denver)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 68 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 143 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The Broken Algorithm That Poisoned American Transportation (Vice)
  • ‘Certain streets are designed to kill’: How U.S. roadways target minorities and the poor (Fast Company)

