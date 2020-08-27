Thursday’s Headlines 8/27/20

From Streetsblog

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Shared streets and car-free parks will remain at least through the fall (Denverite)

Bicyclists, restaurants want to see street closures last longer than summer (The Denver Channel)

Denver Weather: This August Continues To Crush Heat Records (CBS4Denver) This tweet is well-timed.

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 68 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 143 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The Broken Algorithm That Poisoned American Transportation (Vice)

‘Certain streets are designed to kill’: How U.S. roadways target minorities and the poor (Fast Company)

