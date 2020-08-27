Thursday’s Headlines 8/27/20
Metro News
- Shared streets and car-free parks will remain at least through the fall (Denverite)
- Bicyclists, restaurants want to see street closures last longer than summer (The Denver Channel)
- Denver Weather: This August Continues To Crush Heat Records (CBS4Denver)
- This tweet is well-timed.
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 68 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 143 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Broken Algorithm That Poisoned American Transportation (Vice)
- ‘Certain streets are designed to kill’: How U.S. roadways target minorities and the poor (Fast Company)
