Tuesday’s Headlines 8/25/20
From Streetsblog
- The Law That Could Kill Bike and Scooter Share in California — and Set a Dangerous Precedent For Your State (Streetsblog USA)
- Why Every City Needs to Learn the Three A’s of Equitable Pedestrian Planning (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver Cops Clash Fallout: “You’re Playing Right Into Their Hand” (Westword)
- DIA gets car-share (Denverite)
- The gate to build homes, businesses and parks on a deserted Northeast Park Hill golf course just opened a little wider (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 105 (Unhealthy). Yesterday’s max: 150 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Suburbia, Reconsidered (CityLab)
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.