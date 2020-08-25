Tuesday’s Headlines 8/25/20

From Streetsblog

  • The Law That Could Kill Bike and Scooter Share in California — and Set a Dangerous Precedent For Your State (Streetsblog USA)
  • Why Every City Needs to Learn the Three A’s of Equitable Pedestrian Planning (Streetsblog USA)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

 Metro News

  • Denver Cops Clash Fallout: “You’re Playing Right Into Their Hand” (Westword)
  • DIA gets car-share (Denverite)
  • The gate to build homes, businesses and parks on a deserted Northeast Park Hill golf course just opened a little wider (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 105 (Unhealthy). Yesterday’s max: 150 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

