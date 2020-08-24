Monday’s Headlines 8/24/20
From Streetsblog
- A Hard Right Turn: The Moment the U.S. DOT Abandoned U.S. Walkers (Streetsblog USA)
- Joe Biden Lost His Wife and Daughter to Traffic Violence. Could He Be the First President to Do Anything to End it? (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Federal Boulevard down to 1 lane both directions to increase safety, cut down on gun violence (Fox31 Denver)
- Aurora could get a program like Denver’s that removes police from certain 911 calls (Denverite)
- For some, a tiny park in Denver has a new name (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 136 (Unhealthy). Yesterday’s max: 161 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- How Decades of Racist Housing Policy Left Neighborhoods Sweltering (The New York Times)
- Commute Choice Is Key To Bringing Essential Workers To The Front Lines (Forbes)
