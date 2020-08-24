Monday’s Headlines 8/24/20

From Streetsblog

A Hard Right Turn: The Moment the U.S. DOT Abandoned U.S. Walkers (Streetsblog USA)

Joe Biden Lost His Wife and Daughter to Traffic Violence. Could He Be the First President to Do Anything to End it? (Streetsblog USA)

Metro News

Federal Boulevard down to 1 lane both directions to increase safety, cut down on gun violence (Fox31 Denver)

Aurora could get a program like Denver’s that removes police from certain 911 calls (Denverite)

For some, a tiny park in Denver has a new name (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 136 (Unhealthy) . Yesterday’s max: 161 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

How Decades of Racist Housing Policy Left Neighborhoods Sweltering (The New York Times)

Commute Choice Is Key To Bringing Essential Workers To The Front Lines (Forbes)

