Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Does affordable housing end at the sidewalk? A west Denver project is figuring that out. (Denverite)
  • RTD CEO finalists submit plans for future of the company (COPolitics)
  • At least 400 fish died in Sloan’s Lake this week (Denverite)
  • Here’s a free walking tour of the Babe Walls Festival murals, curated by artist Moe Gram (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 71 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 108 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Uber, Lyft threatening to shut down in California if forced to treat drivers like employees (The New York Times)

