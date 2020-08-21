Friday’s Headlines and Traffic Violence Report

Traffic Violence

Weekly Traffic Violence Report

5 Drivers Have Hit Colorado Protesters With Vehicles This Summer (5280)

From Streetsblog

Watchdog to Audit Flawed U.S. Motor Vehicle Safety Program (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Does affordable housing end at the sidewalk? A west Denver project is figuring that out. (Denverite)

RTD CEO finalists submit plans for future of the company (COPolitics)

At least 400 fish died in Sloan’s Lake this week (Denverite)

Here’s a free walking tour of the Babe Walls Festival murals, curated by artist Moe Gram (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 71 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 108 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Uber, Lyft threatening to shut down in California if forced to treat drivers like employees (The New York Times)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.