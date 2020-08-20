Thursday’s Headlines 8/20/20
Traffic Violence
- Footwear display in Denver is solemn reminder of pedestrians killed by drivers (CBS4Denver, Denver Post)
From Streetsblog
- The Shocking Reason Why Some of the Most Dangerous Drivers Keep Their Licenses (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Lanes On Federal Boulevard To Be Reduced To Curb Cruising, Violence (CBS4Denver)
- RTD Hopes To Keep Services At Same Level Through Next Year (CBS4Denver)
- Now’s Your Chance To Tell RTD Who Should Run It (CPR)
- Neighborhood board OKs “Stapleton” name change to Central Park (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 71 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Privatizing Airports Is a No-Brainer (The Atlantic)
Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.