Thursday’s Headlines 8/20/20

Traffic Violence

  • Footwear display in Denver is solemn reminder of pedestrians killed by drivers (CBS4Denver, Denver Post)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Lanes On Federal Boulevard To Be Reduced To Curb Cruising, Violence (CBS4Denver)
  • RTD Hopes To Keep Services At Same Level Through Next Year (CBS4Denver)
  • Now’s Your Chance To Tell RTD Who Should Run It (CPR)
  • Neighborhood board OKs “Stapleton” name change to Central Park (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 71 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month.