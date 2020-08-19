Wednesday’s Headlines 8/19/20

Traffic Violence

CDOT to unveil memorial to pedestrian fatalities (COPolitics)

From Streetsblog

Decoding Trump’s Racist ‘War on Suburbs’ Rhetoric (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Turns out you don’t have to be traveling to exist at RTD stations after all (Denverite)

The city thinks these neighborhoods have the greatest need for new parks (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 79 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

After Epic 8-Year Battle, California Uber, Lyft Drivers May Soon Receive Employee Benefits (KQED)

Meet the Black design collective reimagining how cities get built (Fast Company)

