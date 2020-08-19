Wednesday’s Headlines 8/19/20
Traffic Violence
- CDOT to unveil memorial to pedestrian fatalities (COPolitics)
From Streetsblog
- Decoding Trump’s Racist ‘War on Suburbs’ Rhetoric (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Turns out you don’t have to be traveling to exist at RTD stations after all (Denverite)
- The city thinks these neighborhoods have the greatest need for new parks (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 79 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- After Epic 8-Year Battle, California Uber, Lyft Drivers May Soon Receive Employee Benefits (KQED)
- Meet the Black design collective reimagining how cities get built (Fast Company)
