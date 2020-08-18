Tuesday’s Headlines 8/18/20
Traffic Violence
- Person walking killed (by driver of a car) in hit-and-run crash in Denver (Fox31Denver)
From Streetsblog
- Increasing E-Bike Adoption Just 15 Percent Could Cut Emissions 12 Percent (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- What’s in Store for Larimer Square, Denver’s Most Historic Block? (Westword)
- Hancock: ‘So long as I am mayor, we will not defund the Denver Police Department’ (9News)
- City council puts on ice ballot measures meant to take power from Denver’s strong mayor (Denverite)
- Denver’s parking meter and citation revenue down $7 million due to pandemic (BusinessDen)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 64 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 136 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Opinion: Time for Colorado utilities to step on accelerator for electric vehicles (Colorado Sun)
- ‘We’re Desperate’: Transit Cuts Felt Deepest in Low-Income Areas (The New York Times)
