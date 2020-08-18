Tuesday’s Headlines 8/18/20

Traffic Violence

Person walking killed (by driver of a car) in hit-and-run crash in Denver (Fox31Denver)

From Streetsblog

Increasing E-Bike Adoption Just 15 Percent Could Cut Emissions 12 Percent (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

What’s in Store for Larimer Square, Denver’s Most Historic Block? (Westword)

Hancock: ‘So long as I am mayor, we will not defund the Denver Police Department’ (9News)

City council puts on ice ballot measures meant to take power from Denver’s strong mayor (Denverite)

Denver’s parking meter and citation revenue down $7 million due to pandemic (BusinessDen)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 64 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 136 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Opinion: Time for Colorado utilities to step on accelerator for electric vehicles (Colorado Sun)

‘We’re Desperate’: Transit Cuts Felt Deepest in Low-Income Areas (The New York Times)

