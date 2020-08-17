Monday’s Headlines 8/17/20
From Streetsblog
- Op-Ed: It’s Time to Prioritize the Third Lane (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD Installing Operator Shields To Help Separate Drivers And Passengers (CBS4Denver)
- RTD’s N-line to open Sept. 21 after several years (COPolitics)
- PHOTOS: Denver Solidarity Ride in Washington Park (Denver Post)
- Proposal by Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca replaces the Denver Police Department with a ‘peace force’ (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 67 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- With ‘Nobody Going to Work,’ Private Bus Companies Are Worried About the Future (The New York Times)
- When Street Design Leaves Some People Behind (CityLab)
