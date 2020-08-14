Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 8/14/20

Traffic Violence

Weekly Traffic Violence Report

Woman, 71, jogging through Aurora crosswalk fatally hit by driver (The Denver Channel)

From Streetsblog

To Get More Electric Buses, We Don’t Just Need a Better Battery; We Need a Better Grid (Streetsblog USA)

STUDY: COVID-19 Might Finally Get City Planners Out of Their Cars (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver is investing a bunch of its park money in underserved neighborhoods (Denverite)

CRUSH Walls has announced its 2020 artist lineup (Denverite)

Contractors request variance to work at night on Central 70 (Fox31Denver)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 126 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Michigan Plans Dedicated Road Lanes for Autonomous Vehicles (The New York Times)

Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.