Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 8/14/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

  • To Get More Electric Buses, We Don’t Just Need a Better Battery; We Need a Better Grid (Streetsblog USA)
  • STUDY: COVID-19 Might Finally Get City Planners Out of Their Cars (Streetsblog USA)
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

 Metro News

  • Denver is investing a bunch of its park money in underserved neighborhoods (Denverite)
  • CRUSH Walls has announced its 2020 artist lineup (Denverite)
  • Contractors request variance to work at night on Central 70 (Fox31Denver)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 70 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 126 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

