Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 8/14/20
Traffic Violence
- Weekly Traffic Violence Report
- Woman, 71, jogging through Aurora crosswalk fatally hit by driver (The Denver Channel)
From Streetsblog
- To Get More Electric Buses, We Don’t Just Need a Better Battery; We Need a Better Grid (Streetsblog USA)
- STUDY: COVID-19 Might Finally Get City Planners Out of Their Cars (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver is investing a bunch of its park money in underserved neighborhoods (Denverite)
- CRUSH Walls has announced its 2020 artist lineup (Denverite)
- Contractors request variance to work at night on Central 70 (Fox31Denver)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 70 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 126 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Michigan Plans Dedicated Road Lanes for Autonomous Vehicles (The New York Times)
