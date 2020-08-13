Thursday’s Headlines 8/13/20

From Streetsblog

Four Facts on Kamala Harris’s Transportation Record (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

In Denver’s future street design, cars are guests (9News)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 70 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 74 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Should We Put Bikes in the “Slow Lane”? (NextCity)

The Life-Saving Car Technology No One Wants (CityLab)

