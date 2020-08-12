Wednesday’s Headlines 8/12/20

Traffic Violence

Pickup Truck Driver Strikes, Kills Woman On Mississippi Avenue, Then Drives Off (CBS4Denver)

From Streetsblog

Is it Time for the U.S. to Try the ‘Madrid Model’ of Vehicular Cycling Infrastructure? (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD Board Votes Down Proposal To Cut Security Funding (CPR, CBS4)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 68 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate)

Centennial State & Beyond

Simon Cowell Did Not Fall Off an E-Bike (TreeHugger)

