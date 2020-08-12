Wednesday’s Headlines 8/12/20
Traffic Violence
- Pickup Truck Driver Strikes, Kills Woman On Mississippi Avenue, Then Drives Off (CBS4Denver)
From Streetsblog
- Is it Time for the U.S. to Try the ‘Madrid Model’ of Vehicular Cycling Infrastructure? (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD Board Votes Down Proposal To Cut Security Funding (CPR, CBS4)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 68 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate)
Centennial State & Beyond
- Simon Cowell Did Not Fall Off an E-Bike (TreeHugger)
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now