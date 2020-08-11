Tuesday’s Headlines 8/11/20

From Streetsblog

Study: Parks in Non-White Neighborhoods Are Half As Large and 5x As Crowded (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

RTD director proposes replacing armed security guards with social workers (Denver Post)

RTD Uses Electrostatic Sprayers To Disinfect Vehicles Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (CBS4Denver)

Meet the Denver Artist that Combines Mexican Culture and Street Art (303 Magazine)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 50 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 118 (Unhealthy) .

Centennial State & Beyond

California Judge Rules Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Employees (The New York Times)

A Push to Return U.K.’s ‘Motor City’ to Its Cycling Roots (The New York Times)

Bogotá Is Building its Future Around Bikes (CityLab)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month