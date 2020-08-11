Tuesday’s Headlines 8/11/20
From Streetsblog
- Study: Parks in Non-White Neighborhoods Are Half As Large and 5x As Crowded (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD director proposes replacing armed security guards with social workers (Denver Post)
- RTD Uses Electrostatic Sprayers To Disinfect Vehicles Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (CBS4Denver)
- Meet the Denver Artist that Combines Mexican Culture and Street Art (303 Magazine)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 118 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- California Judge Rules Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Employees (The New York Times)
- A Push to Return U.K.’s ‘Motor City’ to Its Cycling Roots (The New York Times)
- Bogotá Is Building its Future Around Bikes (CityLab)
Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month