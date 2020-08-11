Tuesday’s Headlines 8/11/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • RTD director proposes replacing armed security guards with social workers (Denver Post)
  • RTD Uses Electrostatic Sprayers To Disinfect Vehicles Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (CBS4Denver)
  • Meet the Denver Artist that Combines Mexican Culture and Street Art (303 Magazine)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 50 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 118 (Unhealthy).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • California Judge Rules Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Employees (The New York Times)
  • A Push to Return U.K.’s ‘Motor City’ to Its Cycling Roots (The New York Times)
  • Bogotá Is Building its Future Around Bikes (CityLab)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month