Monday’s Headlines 8/10/20

Traffic Violence

  • ICYMI: Denver officer gets 38-day suspension for looking at cellphone, driving into person walking (Fox31Denver, DenverPost)
  • Denver Police are still looking for the driver that killed a person walking near Sloan’s Lake last week (Denver Post)
  • Crash in front of Denver brewery nearly injures 3, city puts up stop signs 2 days later (The Denver Channel)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • After A High-Profile Attack, RTD Board Set To Vote On Whether To Trade Security Guards For Social Workers (CPR)
  • ICYMI: RTD announces three CEO finalists, ensuring first female leader (COPolitics)
  • Denver will move forward with selecting contractor for 16th Street Mall renovation despite calls to divert funds (The Denver Channel)
  • 30 years after passage of Americans with Disabilities Act, key inequities remain in Colorado (Colorado Sun)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The City Planners’ Case for Defunding the Police (CityLab)
  • Can We Abolish the Police Without Challenging the Status Quo of Car Culture? (NextCity)

