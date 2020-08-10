Monday’s Headlines 8/10/20

Traffic Violence

ICYMI: Denver officer gets 38-day suspension for looking at cellphone, driving into person walking (Fox31Denver, DenverPost)

Denver Police are still looking for the driver that killed a person walking near Sloan’s Lake last week (Denver Post)

Crash in front of Denver brewery nearly injures 3, city puts up stop signs 2 days later (The Denver Channel)

From Streetsblog

Metro News

After A High-Profile Attack, RTD Board Set To Vote On Whether To Trade Security Guards For Social Workers (CPR)

ICYMI: RTD announces three CEO finalists, ensuring first female leader (COPolitics)

Denver will move forward with selecting contractor for 16th Street Mall renovation despite calls to divert funds (The Denver Channel)

30 years after passage of Americans with Disabilities Act, key inequities remain in Colorado (Colorado Sun)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

The City Planners’ Case for Defunding the Police (CityLab)

Can We Abolish the Police Without Challenging the Status Quo of Car Culture? (NextCity)

