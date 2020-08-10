Monday’s Headlines 8/10/20
Traffic Violence
- ICYMI: Denver officer gets 38-day suspension for looking at cellphone, driving into person walking (Fox31Denver, DenverPost)
- Denver Police are still looking for the driver that killed a person walking near Sloan’s Lake last week (Denver Post)
- Crash in front of Denver brewery nearly injures 3, city puts up stop signs 2 days later (The Denver Channel)
From Streetsblog
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- After A High-Profile Attack, RTD Board Set To Vote On Whether To Trade Security Guards For Social Workers (CPR)
- ICYMI: RTD announces three CEO finalists, ensuring first female leader (COPolitics)
- Denver will move forward with selecting contractor for 16th Street Mall renovation despite calls to divert funds (The Denver Channel)
- 30 years after passage of Americans with Disabilities Act, key inequities remain in Colorado (Colorado Sun)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 61 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 90 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The City Planners’ Case for Defunding the Police (CityLab)
- Can We Abolish the Police Without Challenging the Status Quo of Car Culture? (NextCity)
