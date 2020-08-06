Thursday’s Headlines 8/6/20
Traffic Violence
- Currently suspended Denver cop faces more suspension after striking pedestrian near Colfax last year (Denverite)
From Streetsblog
- Dummköpfe! Audi Blasted for Horrendous Car Ad (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- How to protect your bike (and get it back if it’s been stolen) (9News)
- RTD considers dipping into FastTrack reserves, reducing service to overcome $166 million shortfall (The Denver Channel)
- A big re-route for the road cycling world (BoulderWeekly)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 54 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- The Problem With ‘Mobility as a Service’ (CityLab)
- The Forgotten History of How Accessible Design Reshaped the Streets (CityLab)
- The Teenage Tinkerer Behind an E-Bike Revolution (The New York Times)
