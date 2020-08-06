Thursday’s Headlines 8/6/20

Traffic Violence

  • Currently suspended Denver cop faces more suspension after striking pedestrian near Colfax last year (Denverite)

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • How to protect your bike (and get it back if it’s been stolen) (9News)
  • RTD considers dipping into FastTrack reserves, reducing service to overcome $166 million shortfall (The Denver Channel)
  • A big re-route for the road cycling world (BoulderWeekly)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 54 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 97 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • The Problem With ‘Mobility as a Service’ (CityLab)
  • The Forgotten History of How Accessible Design Reshaped the Streets (CityLab)
  • The Teenage Tinkerer Behind an E-Bike Revolution (The New York Times)

Support Streetsblog Denver. Give $5 per month