Wednesday’s Headlines 8/5/20

What Is a Feminist City? (Streetsblog USA)

How Car Dominance Makes Non-White Neighborhoods Hotter (Streetsblog USA)

RTD Considers Using Savings For Boulder Train To Stave Off More Service Cuts (CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 46 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 118 (Unhealthy) .

Lime adds the Jump e-bikes Uber didn’t scrap to its app (The Verge)

The Suburbs Aren’t Getting Abolished, But Maybe They Should (Curbed)

