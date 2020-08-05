Wednesday’s Headlines 8/5/20
From Streetsblog
- What Is a Feminist City? (Streetsblog USA)
- How Car Dominance Makes Non-White Neighborhoods Hotter (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD Considers Using Savings For Boulder Train To Stave Off More Service Cuts (CPR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 46 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 118 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Lime adds the Jump e-bikes Uber didn’t scrap to its app (The Verge)
- The Suburbs Aren’t Getting Abolished, But Maybe They Should (Curbed)
