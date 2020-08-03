Monday’s Headlines 8/3/20
From Streetsblog
- COVID May Take 14 Million Cars Off the Road Forever (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Help Improve The High Line Canal During Walk For The Canal Fundraiser (CBS4Denver)
- Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood renamed to Central Park (Fox31Denver)
- The goose cullings have ended (for now). Now can Denver’s parks be fowl-proofed? (Denverite)
- Residents on I-70 construction noise: “At this point we’re just used to it” (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 100 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- How to Stay Safer on Mass Transit (The New York Times)
