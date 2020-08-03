Monday’s Headlines 8/3/20

From Streetsblog

COVID May Take 14 Million Cars Off the Road Forever (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Help Improve The High Line Canal During Walk For The Canal Fundraiser (CBS4Denver)

Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood renamed to Central Park (Fox31Denver)

The goose cullings have ended (for now). Now can Denver’s parks be fowl-proofed? (Denverite)

Residents on I-70 construction noise: “At this point we’re just used to it” (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 40 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 100 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

How to Stay Safer on Mass Transit (The New York Times)

