Monday’s Headlines 8/3/20

  • Help Improve The High Line Canal During Walk For The Canal Fundraiser (CBS4Denver)
  • Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood renamed to Central Park (Fox31Denver)
  • The goose cullings have ended (for now). Now can Denver’s parks be fowl-proofed? (Denverite)
  • Residents on I-70 construction noise: “At this point we’re just used to it” (Denverite)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 40 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 100 (Moderate).

