Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
- Top Mayors Pledge to Build 15-Minute Cities For COVID-19 Recovery (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Here’s a free walking tour of some of Denver’s murals, curated by local muralist Olive Moya (Denverite)
- Colorado’s Only Black, Female Architect on Designing an Inclusive World (5280)
- Renaming St*pleton: Final Chance To Get In Votes For Either ‘Skyview’ Or ‘Central Park’ (CBS4Denver)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 32 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 87 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Will Covid-19 make urban cycling more inclusive? (BBC)
- Transit Ridership Is Shifting Constantly During the Pandemic. Here’s How the MBTA Keeps Up. (TransitCenter)
