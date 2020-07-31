Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

Metro News

  • Here’s a free walking tour of some of Denver’s murals, curated by local muralist Olive Moya (Denverite)
  • Colorado’s Only Black, Female Architect on Designing an Inclusive World (5280)
  • Renaming St*pleton: Final Chance To Get In Votes For Either ‘Skyview’ Or ‘Central Park’ (CBS4Denver)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 32 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 87 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Will Covid-19 make urban cycling more inclusive? (BBC)
  • Transit Ridership Is Shifting Constantly During the Pandemic. Here’s How the MBTA Keeps Up. (TransitCenter)

Streetsblog Denver informs the movement for sustainable transportation and a livable city. Give $5 per month.