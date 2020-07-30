Thursday’s Headlines 7/30/20
From Streetsblog
- Protected Bike Lanes that Any City Can Afford (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Underpass Designed To Make Hampden & Colorado Intersection Safer For Pedestrians, Cyclists (CBS4Denver)
- Colorado, Denver authorities sweep people camping away from park near Capitol (Denverite)
- The controversial new park covering I-70 in Elyria Swansea is half complete (Denverite)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 100 (Moderate). Yesterday’s max: 100 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- City Transportation Officials Say It’s Time to Slow Traffic Down (NextCity)
