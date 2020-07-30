Thursday’s Headlines 7/30/20

From Streetsblog

Protected Bike Lanes that Any City Can Afford (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Underpass Designed To Make Hampden & Colorado Intersection Safer For Pedestrians, Cyclists (CBS4Denver)

Colorado, Denver authorities sweep people camping away from park near Capitol (Denverite)

The controversial new park covering I-70 in Elyria Swansea is half complete (Denverite)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 100 (Moderate) . Yesterday’s max: 100 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

City Transportation Officials Say It’s Time to Slow Traffic Down (NextCity)

