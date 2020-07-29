Wednesday’s Headlines 7/29/20
- GOP Relief Bill Gives Zero Dollars to Sustainable Transportation (Streetsblog USA)
- On the ADA’s 30th Anniversary, Remember: Bikes are a Mobility Assistive Device, too (Streetsblog USA)
Metro News
- A hefty stretch of 13th Avenue is getting a high-comfort bike lane that stretches four neighborhoods (Denverite)
- Proposal to convert Denver Coliseum parking lot into Safe Outdoor Space for homeless meets backlash from residents (COPolitics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Minneapolis Voted to Defund the Police. Now, Activists Want Cops Out of Transportation. (NextCity)
