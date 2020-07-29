Wednesday’s Headlines 7/29/20

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • A hefty stretch of 13th Avenue is getting a high-comfort bike lane that stretches four neighborhoods (Denverite)
  • Proposal to convert Denver Coliseum parking lot into Safe Outdoor Space for homeless meets backlash from residents (COPolitics)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 47 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Minneapolis Voted to Defund the Police. Now, Activists Want Cops Out of Transportation. (NextCity)

