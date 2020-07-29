Wednesday’s Headlines 7/29/20

From Streetsblog

GOP Relief Bill Gives Zero Dollars to Sustainable Transportation (Streetsblog USA)

On the ADA’s 30th Anniversary, Remember: Bikes are a Mobility Assistive Device, too (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

A hefty stretch of 13th Avenue is getting a high-comfort bike lane that stretches four neighborhoods (Denverite)

Proposal to convert Denver Coliseum parking lot into Safe Outdoor Space for homeless meets backlash from residents (COPolitics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 47 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 71 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Minneapolis Voted to Defund the Police. Now, Activists Want Cops Out of Transportation. (NextCity)

Streetsblog is free to all. But we can’t do it without you. Give $5 per month.