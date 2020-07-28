Tuesday’s Headlines 7/28/20
Traffic Violence
- A driver ‘somehow’ launched a car onto the Cherry Creek Trail again, Denver police say (Denverite)
- Someone Drove A Jeep Through Protesters In Aurora. Police Have Identified A Suspect But Haven’t Arrested Him (CPR)
From Streetsblog
- Urban Planning As a Tool for White Supremacy, In Minneapolis and Beyond (Streetsblog USA)
- On the ADA’s 30th Anniversary, Remember: Bikes are a Mobility Assistive Device, too (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- RTD updates policy on symptom screenings (COPolitics)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 46 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 104 (Unhealthy).
Centennial State & Beyond
- California’s Air Pollution Cops Are Eyeing Uber and Lyft (Wired)
Streetsblog Denver needs your support. Give $5 per month.