Tuesday’s Headlines 7/28/20

Traffic Violence

  • A driver ‘somehow’ launched a car onto the Cherry Creek Trail again, Denver police say (Denverite)
  • Someone Drove A Jeep Through Protesters In Aurora. Police Have Identified A Suspect But Haven’t Arrested Him (CPR)

From Streetsblog

Metro News

Centennial State & Beyond

  • California’s Air Pollution Cops Are Eyeing Uber and Lyft (Wired)

