Tuesday’s Headlines 7/28/20

Traffic Violence

A driver ‘somehow’ launched a car onto the Cherry Creek Trail again, Denver police say (Denverite)

Someone Drove A Jeep Through Protesters In Aurora. Police Have Identified A Suspect But Haven’t Arrested Him (CPR)

Urban Planning As a Tool for White Supremacy, In Minneapolis and Beyond (Streetsblog USA)

On the ADA’s 30th Anniversary, Remember: Bikes are a Mobility Assistive Device, too (Streetsblog USA)

RTD updates policy on symptom screenings (COPolitics)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 46 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 104 (Unhealthy) .

California’s Air Pollution Cops Are Eyeing Uber and Lyft (Wired)

