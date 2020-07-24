Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 7/24/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

 Metro News

  • Denver Is Number Two U.S. City for Gentrification, New Study Says (Westword)
  • Why A Study On Housing and Climate Change Singles Out One Boulder County ZIP Code. And Not In A Good Way (CPR)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 41 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate).

Centennial State & Beyond

  • Somehow Elon Musk’s Tesla Tunnels Are Even Less Useful Now (Curbed)

