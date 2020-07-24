Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 7/24/20

Traffic Violence

From Streetsblog

Five Great Ways To Repurpose Parking Lots During the Pandemic (Streetsblog USA)

National headlines at Streetsblog USA

Metro News

Denver Is Number Two U.S. City for Gentrification, New Study Says (Westword)

Why A Study On Housing and Climate Change Singles Out One Boulder County ZIP Code. And Not In A Good Way (CPR)

Denver Air Quality Index : 8 a.m.: 41 (Good) . Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate) .

Centennial State & Beyond

Somehow Elon Musk’s Tesla Tunnels Are Even Less Useful Now (Curbed)

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.