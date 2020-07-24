Friday’s Headlines & Traffic Violence Report 7/24/20
Traffic Violence
From Streetsblog
- Five Great Ways To Repurpose Parking Lots During the Pandemic (Streetsblog USA)
- National headlines at Streetsblog USA
Metro News
- Denver Is Number Two U.S. City for Gentrification, New Study Says (Westword)
- Why A Study On Housing and Climate Change Singles Out One Boulder County ZIP Code. And Not In A Good Way (CPR)
- Denver Air Quality Index: 8 a.m.: 41 (Good). Yesterday’s max: 80 (Moderate).
Centennial State & Beyond
- Somehow Elon Musk’s Tesla Tunnels Are Even Less Useful Now (Curbed)
We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.